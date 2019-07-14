Share:

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Shabbar Zaidi has said the last date for filing tax returns for year 2018 has been extended till 2nd of next month.

In a press release in Islamabad, he urged the people to benefit from this opportunity and file their tax returns timely to avoid difficulties.

He said according to the Income Tax Ordinance, filing of the tax return is compulsory for those who own a house larger than five hundred square yards or a vehicle over 1000 cc.

He said that according to Clause 181 AA of The Income Tax Ordinance 2001, it is imperative for the commercial and industrial gas and electricity consumers to become part of the Active Taxpayers List (ATL).