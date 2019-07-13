Share:

LOS ANGELES-Madonna thinks awards are ‘’overrated’’.

The 60-year-old singer doesn’t care about having accolades bestowed on her in recognition of her career and doesn’t pay much attention to them.

Asked if she felt it was about time when she was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008, she said: ‘’No. No. I don’t know about awards and things like that. They’re overrated.’’

However, the ‘Medlin’ singer admitted it was ‘’an honour’’ to induct her idol David Bowie - who died of cancer in 2016 - into the hall in 1996.

Reflecting on the moment, she said ‘’To be connected with him in any way is an honour.

‘’I watched his documentary recently, just to be reminded of what a genius he was.

‘’So brilliant, so amazing. So fearless. He tried on so many things.

‘’He just went down so many roads and tried so many different genres of music too. And he really went for it and was fearless. He didn’t care what people thought. I love that about him.’’

Madonna thinks the ‘Life on Mars’ singer ‘’changed [her] life’’ and she was blown away the first time she saw him perform when she was just 15.

She gushed to MOJO magazine: ‘’He changed my life. It was the first concert I ever went to. I remember just being frozen. Rigid.