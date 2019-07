Share:

LAHORE - A 25-year-old man ended his life by setting himself on fire in Lahore’s Shahdara Town, rescue workers said on Saturday. The body was sent to the morgue. A spokesman for the Edhi Ambulance service said the man died instantly and the body was beyond recognition. Police sources said the man set himself on fire after sprinkling petrol over his body in a street in Qaiser Town on Saturday afternoon. The police were investigating the incident.