ATTOCK - A model court awarded capital punishment and three years rigorous imprisonment to a suspect for killing a boy after sexual abuse here on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, Nadeem Shah had strangled a 13-year-old boy Sher Ali in February 2019 after abusing him sexually. He then packed the boy’s body in a sack and threw it into a water pond in Hazro tehsil.

In the light of evidence, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal convicted the accused for murder and rape of the boy and awarded him capital punishment and three years rigorous imprisonment.