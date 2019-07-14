Share:

TOBA TEK SINGH - Labour Welfare Department assistant director M Shehbaz raided a motor driving training school at Kamalia and recovered a 12-year-old boy Nadeem Ahmed serving as an employee in the school.

The First Information Report (FIR), registered by Kamalia City police under section 11 of Punjab Restriction on Employment of Children Act 2016, said that accused school owner Niaz Ahmed had illegally recruited the boy as a labourer. The school owner was arrested and handed over to police.

MEETING

The meeting of newly constituted district overseas Pakistanis committee was held here on Saturday in deputy commissioner’s committee room with chairman Naveed Alam.

Participants were briefed by DC Mohsin Rashid about the pending complaints of Pakistanis residing abroad.

The chairman hoped that in the next meeting, all stakeholders would be invited and the pending problems and complaints of overseas complainants would be redressed.