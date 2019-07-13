Share:

According to Pakistan Disaster Management services, 35 glaciers , including Sashpir glacier, are melting which can be a great loss not only for the residents of the region but also for the state. Saspir is a 13000-meter long glacier located at the Karakoram which has destoryed the power plant at Hassananabad in Hunza valley.

About 17 houses have been deprived of electricity. Experts believe that this all is because of envirmental change. According to one expert Saleem, the residents of Gilgit Baltistan use wood for their daily household. This has caused deforestation and global warming. This results in the melting of the glacier, which flows into lakes and rivers causing the flood.

PARVEZ PIOUS,

Kech.