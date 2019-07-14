Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday fixed September 18 as the date for hearing of an appeal filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in the Al-Azizia corruption reference.

Contrarily, on the same date, the court will take up an appeal filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Sharif’s acquittal in the Flagship Investments corruption reference.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani are scheduled to hear the appeals.

Verdicts in both corruption references were announced by accountability court judge Arshad Malik.

Due to summer vacations, the hearings have been set in the month of September.