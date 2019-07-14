Share:

The second round of talks between Pakistan and India on Kartarpur Corridor began on the Pakistani side of Wagha Joint Border, a short while ago.

Pakistani side is led by Director General for South Asia and Spokesman of Foreign Office, Dr Mohammad Faisal while eight-member Indian delegation is led by Mr S. L. Das.

Briefing newsmen before the resumption of talks, Dr Mohammad Faisal said that under Prime Minister's direction and promise, Pakistan is fully committed for materializing Kartarpur Sahib Corridor into reality for the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji.

He said that work on Pakistan side is proceeding speedily with more than 70 % of Gurdwara Complex, Terminal Building and Road completed.

To a question, he hopes to have a productive round of talks today, in order to materialize this Corridor of hope and faith into reality.

Dr Faisal said the second round of talks was scheduled to be held in April, which is taking place now.

The first round of talks between Pakistan and India on the Kartarpur Corridor was held in March.