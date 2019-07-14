Share:

KARACHI - State Minister for Health Dr Zafar Mirza met Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Saturday and apprised him of developments taking place in the health sector and efforts being made by the federal government to improve the state of affairs in Sindh.

The two senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during their meeting at Governor’s House, discussed issues pertaining to polio eradication, unavailability of modern equipment at the medical institutions and training courses for doctors and nursing staff in the province. The governor said that encouraging results have come from the ongoing anti-polio campaign in the province and Pakistan would become polio free soon.

The governor apprised the minister of deteriorating heath conditions in Thar and sought federal government’s help in addressing the issue.

The state minister said the federal government was working on provision of uniform health facilities in the country. “A special attention will be paid to improving health sector in the province,” said Mirza.