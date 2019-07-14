Share:

RAWALPINDI - Punjab Minister for Colonies Fayyazul Hassan Chohan Saturday said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted political instability and also wanted to destabilise the national institutions.

Talking to journalists here at Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC), he said that the PML-N had strong history regarding attacking and blackmailing the judiciary and judges.

He said the PML-N had learned nothing from past mistakes and it was still involved in blackmailing the judges.

Chohan said the alleged videotape was based on mere assumptions, whereas, the accountability court judge had rejected PML-N stance.