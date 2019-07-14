Share:

LAKKI MARWAT : Police on Saturday claimed to have reunited a missing young boy with his family in Lakki Marwat police station.Rahimullah, 22, had gone missing from the city on June 26, prompting his father Asmatullah to approach police when he and other family members failed to find any clue about him. A police official said that the boy belonged to Ilawalkhel village and he was residing with his family in Haqdad Abad.“After registration of case in daily diary, police interrogated several suspects and obtained the caller data record of mobile phones being used by missing boy,” he maintained, adding that with the help of CDR, police learnt that the boy had gone to Rawalpindi and was staying with his relatives there.