LAHORE - The Jamaat-i-Islami will not support the ruling coalition or the opposition parties for the election of the Senate chairman. “We are with Allah and the people because the present government is also a combination of the PPP and the N league. Both of them are horses from the same stable and the present rulers are also playing the game the previous rulers had been playing”, JI chief Sirajul Haq said in a statement on Saturday. He said not only the economy, but the entire system that was on ventilator. He said the government had placed not only the economy but also the country’s sovereignty and dignity at the IMF door. The government, the JI chief said, was calling the masses thieves but the fact was that the government machinery was corrupt. The rulers had been building their palaces by depriving the people of education, health, jobs and shelter for the last seventy years. He said the PTI’s one year had been heavier for the masses than the last seventy years as the roti price had risen to Rs15 during this time.

Sirajul Haq, however, said if the poor, the farmers and workers wanted an end to the system of exploitation, they should stop supporting the feudal lords and capitalists. He said the JI had been struggling for the Nizam-e-Mustafa as the welfare and dignity of the country and the nation lay in the adoption of this system. The JI chief said that there had been seventy rail accidents during one year in which scores of precious lives had been lost but the Railways Minister was not ready to step down. He said that Pakistan was the eighth largest producer of sugarcane and fifth largest producer of rice in the world but the prices of sugar and rice as also cement had risen to an alarming level. He announced total support to the traders strike against the oppressive taxes, and said that the government was bent upon ruining the country’s industry and trade on foreign pressure.

He said if the government did not withdraw the oppressive taxes, the poor masses would be compelled to stage a long march to their palaces.

