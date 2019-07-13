Share:

Man gets death for killing boy after sexual abuse

ATTOCK - A model court awarded capital punishment and three years rigorous imprisonment to a suspect for killing a boy after sexual abuse here on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, Nadeem Shah had strangled a 13-year-old boy Sher Ali in February 2019 after abusing him sexually. He then packed the boy’s body in a sack and threw it into a water pond in Hazro tehsil.

In the light of evidence, Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal convicted the accused for murder and rape of the boy and awarded him capital punishment and three years rigorous imprisonment.

Facilities at land record centres inspected

GUJRANWALA- Commissioner Waqas Ali Mehmood visited land record centres of the City and Saddr circles where he inspected staff performance and the facilities being provided to the citizens.

Deputy Commissioner Naila Baqar, AC City Usman Sikander, AC Saddr Hina Arshad, Sub Registrar Rao Sohail Akhter, AC Revenue Manzoor Hussain and other officers accompanied the commissioner.

Waqas Ali Mehmood said that provision of relief to the citizens was top priority of the administration. He directed in charges and staff of the centres to deal politely with the visitors and resolve their issues immediately. The commissioner also enquired from citizens about their problems and issued directions for their solution.

Clerk caught taking bribe

KHANEWAL - A team of Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) caught a head clerk of Municipal Committee map branch red-handed taking Rs55,000 as bribe from a citizen. Rab Nawaz Mirali of 73/10R submitted an application to the ACE authorities that head clerk Farooq Zafar Gujjar was demanding bribe from him for approving the map for his house. After initial investigation, an ACE team conducted a raid and caught the accused taking bribe from the citizen.

He was locked up at City police station. Further investigation against him was underway.

Teenager kidnapped on way to mosque

KASUR - A 13-year-old youth was kidnapped from Mohallah Karamabad heer the other day.

According to the Chunian Police, the youth identified as 13-year-old Muhammad Shan, son of Muhammad Ashraf, resident of Mohallah Karmabad, went to a local mosque for learning Quran.

Applicant Ashraf suspected that his son mught have been kidnapped by some unidentified persons.

The police have registered a case and launched further investigation