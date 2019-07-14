Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif Saturday picked New Zealand to win the World Cup.

“World Cup is over for Pakistan and now my favourite team to lift the title today is New Zealand as they have played superb cricket to outclass Indians. England also played superb cricket to dethrone holders Australia. But to me, New Zealand is the team to beat for the title. It’s true, England have the home advantage and momentum is also with them but Kiwis will play without any pressure,” said Latif while talking to The Nation.

He said it’s good that world cup will be won finally by a new team as both past champions India and keeping in mind, New Zealand played better cricket and defended small total against mighty Indian batting line up, their tails are up and they are highly motivated to pose very serious challenge to England.

“Rain played vital role in helping Kiwis, but it is not fair to take away credit from the New Zealanders and credit the victory to overnight rain and moisture. Yes pitch was helpful for the first hour or so on day-2 but Indian batsmen were more responsible for playing loose shots. Like we have witnessed, after first hour the pitch was helpful to the batsmen. Ravindra Jadeja and Dhoni almost took Indians at the brink but both fell when India needed them most. Both Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya were set and playing flawless cricket but both gifted their wickets by playing rash strokes. I think, New Zealand played much better and organised cricket and outclassed Indians and rather than banking on rain and pitch, Williamson was more cool and relaxed captain and he martial his troops accordingly.”