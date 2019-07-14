Share:

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami General Secretary Ameer-ul-Azeem on Saturday said the incumbent rulers had failed to fulfil the promises they made to people and that’s why they were suppressing the media. Speaking at an event here, Azeem was of the view that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), just like other political parties, had made tall claims ahead of the general elections of 2018 but failed to give some relief to the masses. “Their false claims have been exposed and that’s why they are targeting the media,” he said.

The JI leader said the rulers were asking for more time instead of fulfilling their promises right now. “Earlier, they had claimed to improve the situation in three months, then sought some more months and now they are seeking a year more,” he said, terming it a tactic to get the tenure completed. Azeem also lambasted the opposition parties for defending their corruption. He said the government as well as the opposition had nothing to do with people’s issues.

The JI leader said his party stands by the masses in their difficult time despite not being in the parliament with full strength. He laid stress on joint efforts instead of individual efforts to resolve people’s issues.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman said the mega city had suffered due to differences among the three tiers of the government. “The federal, provincial or the city government didn’t bother to resolve the issues; they just completed their terms through tall claims and false promises,” he said.

He said the city of lights had become the hub of garbage and all three tiers of the government were holding each other responsible for the prevailing situation. He said that whenever his party got a chance to serve the public, it carried out exemplary development works and restored the city of lights to its original position. “Abdus Sattar Afghani and Naimatullah Khan had started development era for the city but their projects were halted by the following city governments. People of Karachi are craving for a drop of water. Naimatullah Khan had initiated K-IV water project but it suffered a huge delay ever since our party left the charge. Had this project been completed on time, the situation would have been different today,” he said.

Naeem said that keeping in view the miseries of people the JI had initiated “Karachi Ko Izzat Do” campaign and hoped that it would succeed with the help of the masses.