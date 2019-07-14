Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif here on Saturday did not appear before the accountability court in Ashiana Iqbal Housing scam case.

Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel filed a plea in the accountability court on behalf of his client to grant him exemption from court appearance on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif’s counsel told the court that the PML-N leader was not well due to backache and his doctor had advised him to take rest. The court granted him exemption from appearing on medical grounds. However, co-accused Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ahad Cheema were presented before the court. The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till July 24.

RAJA ASHRAF APPEARS BEFORE AC

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Saturday appeared before the accountability court here in illegal appointments case.

Accountability Court Judge Naeem Arshad conducted the case proceedings, wherein, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and other accused appeared before the court.

The NAB had filed the reference against Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and others in 2016. It was alleged that the accused ignored the recruitment rules and made 437 illegal appointments in Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO).