MULTAN-The traders of South Punjab region observed shutter down strike on the call of trader bodies against imposition of “what they described” as unjust taxes on Saturday.

Majority of shops and almost all major markets in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan divisions remained close. The business and trading activities came to a complete halt due to the strike, though the wheel kept rolling throughout the day.

In Multan, the traders held demonstrations in different areas and shouted slogans against the government. Holding placards and banners inscribed with their demands regarding immediate abolition of tax, the protesters carried out non-stop sloganeering against the government. They also burnt tyres and blocked roads in different parts of the city. The protesters were led by Khawaja Muhammad Shafiq, Sheikh Akram Hakim, Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui, Muhammad Akhtar Butt, Sheikh Javed Akhtar Matloob Husasain Bukhari, Shehzad Akram, M.Idrees Butt, Javed Akhtar Khan and others. The traders of more than 22 bazars of Multan city took part in the strike.

Almost all major markets like Hussain Agahi, Speaking on this occasion, Khawaja Suleman Siddiqui and others said traders across the country rejected this forced tax Gardezi Market, Mumtazabad Main Market, Sabzi Mandi, Ghalla Mandi, Loha Market, Haram Gate, Pak Gate, Delhi Gate and Bohar Gate Bazaars, Gulshan Market, Shah Rukan-e-Alam Main Market, Multan Cant and others remained shut throughout the day.

The protesters said on this occasion that all traders from Karachi to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were united on this point and if the government did not review its decision to withdraw unjust taxes, register small businesses and the condition of NIC, the traders would be forced to go on strike for indefinite period. They said that today’s strike was just a trailer and if the demands of the traders were not accepted, they would bring entire country to a complete halt.