KASUR - A 13-year-old youth was kidnapped from Mohallah Karamabad heer the other day.

According to the Chunian Police, the youth identified as 13-year-old Muhammad Shan, son of Muhammad Ashraf, resident of Mohallah Karmabad, went to a local mosque for learning Quran.

Applicant Ashraf suspected that his son mught have been kidnapped by some unidentified persons.

The police have registered a case and launched further investigation.