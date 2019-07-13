Share:

At least three train accidents occurred in the duration of the last two months. Recently, on July 11 a passenger train crashed into a stationary freight train in Sadiqabad area of Punjab, district Rahim Yar Khan when going from Quetta to Lahore. The accident killed twenty-one people, and more than ninety are wounded.

The report stated that the driver of Akbar Express was driving the train very fast. It got out of control resulting in the crash. According to Prime Minister, however, these accidents are happening due to the poor maintenance of rail infrastructure. It happened because of the negligence of the authorities.

After the crash, the Minister for Railways, Sheikh Rashid has announced Rs1.5 million for the families of the deceased and Rs0.5 million for the injured. More money should be given to the wounded for their treatment.

The people who have died do not need money. Further, if we notice the collision of Jinnah Express passenger train with a stationary freight train in Latifabad area of Hyderabad last month, this accident has killed six passengers, an assistant driver including the driver. Hence, the real Prime Minister of Pakistan is requested to investigate the reasons for these train collissions and the involved drivers should be arrested.

MUNA MANZOOR,

Turbat.