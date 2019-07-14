Share:

LAHORE - Speakers at a function have paid glowing tributes to Prof Muhammad Tayyab for his matchless services in the field of medical. They urged young doctors and medical students to follow in footsteps of Prof Tayyab for career growth and for improving healthcare service delivery. The Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences arranged the event in the honor of Prof Tayyab who retired as principal of Postgraduate Medical institute and Ameerud Din Medical College. Former Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Prof Javed Gardezi said that able and capable teachers like Prof Tayyab were pride for any institution and students. Principal Services Institute of Medical Sciences Prof Mahmood Ayaz, Executive Director PINS Prof Khalid Mahmood, Prof Farooq Afzal, Prof Muhammad Nazir, Prof Ghias-un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Alfarid Zafar, Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Prof Najam-ul-Hasnain, Prof Mohammad Moeen, faculty of PGMI/AMC, Medical Superintendent Lahore General Hospital Dr Mahmud Salah Uddin, doctors and nurses attended this ceremony. The speakers said that Prof Tayyab had always advised dealing patients and attendants politely. They said that Prof Tayyab took a number of steps for the welfare of employees.