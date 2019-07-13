Share:

KHANEWAL - Two brothers were shot dead by their rivals in Adda Bara Meel police precincts here on Saturday. According to the police, Ghulam Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj, along with their nephew Fahim Zafar, were on the way home in Mauza Baqirpur after attending a court hearing in Kabirwala. They just reached near Mar Sahu Basti when three masked men opened fire on them. Resultantly, Ghulam Haider Hiraj and Iqbal Hiraj died on the spot. Police reached the spot and took the bodies into custody. The murders were suspected to be the outcome of old enmity. Further investigation was under way. Police registered an FIR of the incident at 12-Meel police station.