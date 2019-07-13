Share:

KASUR-Two persons were shot at and injured critically and many citizens were deprived of valuables including cash, cellphones, gold ornaments and household items in various incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police, a man was shot at and critically injured by muggers when he put up resistance.

In Kot Radha Kishan, one Hussain Imtiaz told the police that a gang of around ten robbers barged into his house, held all the family members hostage at gunpoint. They collected valuables and made off with gold jewellery, Rs200,000, more than 30 expensive suits and other valuables.

In another incident which occurred near Dhang Shah, a man was shot at and injured by unidentified robbers after he did not stop at a picket set by the accused.

Similarly near Payal Kalas, a robber snatched Rs30,000 from a pedestrian identified as Haji Shokat Ali. On the other, two motorcycles were stolen from DHQ hospital and Ali Ahmed Shah Colony respectively.

The police have registered cases as usual and started investigation without any clue or recovery.

A couple ran away

from home

A girl eloped with her lover here from her house in Jamsheer Chak-24, the police said.

According to the Saddr Police, the father of the girl, a resident of Jamsheer Chak-24 submitted an application one Fiazul Hassan, accusing him of enticing away his daughter. He alleged that the accused had eloped the girl after developing an affair with him.

The police have registered an FIR of the case.