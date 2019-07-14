Share:

LAHORE : The four-week High Performance Camp for the Emerging U16 Players concluded Saturday at the National Cricket Academy.

Earmarked by interactive lectures, rigorous training and fitness sessions under the watchful eye of the NCA coaches, the 20 players were put to task on different aspects of the game. Mohsin Kamal, who is commandant of the Emerging Players U16 High Performance Camp and also featured in nine Tests and 19 ODIs for Pakistan where he took 24 and 21 wickets, respectively, shed light on the learning of players from the camp.

“The coaches focused their efforts on boosting the players’ physical and psychological fitness along with cricketing skills to which the players’ response has been very positive. We worked on their batting and bowling skills, where both departments of the game were put into diverse match situations.” Fast bowling consultant at the camp, the former Test cricketer Rao Iftikhar Anjum stated, “We’ve focused our efforts during this camp to assess and amplify the players fast bowling skills and speed through assessment tests. During the course of the drilling sessions each bowler was allocated a designated area for bowling at varying speeds with the sole purpose of hitting the stumps.”

Pakistan U16 players who attended the player skills and training were: Ahmad Khan (Abbottabad), Ali Asfand (Faisalabad), Ali Hassan (Sialkot), Aliyan Mehmood (Karachi), Amir Hassan (Rawalpindi), Arham Nawab (Faisalabad), Aseer Mughal (Rawalpindi), Ayaz Shah (FATA), Faisal Akram (Multan), Farhad Khan (FATA), Haseebullah Khan (Quetta), Kashif Ali (Karachi), Khalid Khan (Quetta), Muneeb Wasif (Lahore), M Shehzad (Multan), M Waqas (Faisalabad), Rizwan Mehmood (Hyderabad), Sameer Saqib (Faisalabad), Umer Eman (Lahore) and Zubair Shinwari (FATA) (wicketkeeper).