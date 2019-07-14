Share:

The final of the ICC World Cup 2019, will be played between England and New Zealand at Lord's tomorrow (Sunday).

The match will start at 2:30pm PST.

Earlier, England have qualified for the final of the ICC World Cup 2019, beating Australia by 8 wickets at Birmingham on Thursday while New Zealand had beaten India by 18 runs at Manchester on Wednesday.

It is pretent to metion here that Pakistan defeated both final qualifier teams in its mega event matches.

FM-101 channel of Radio Pakistan is airing live updates of all matches during its transmission.