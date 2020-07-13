Share:

Rawalpindi/ISLAMABAD-A transgender person was killed while another sustained bullet injury when a gunman stormed into their mansion located in the basement of a building in main bazaar of Mohra Mando in Mandra.

The deceased has been identified as Abbas alias Kangna of Mandi Bahawaldin and the injured as Javed aka Ashi.

The assailant identified as Sheery, who is said to be accompanied by another accomplice Rameez, managed to escape after launching armed attack on the building.

According to details, two men stormed into the mansion and one of them namely Sheery opened an indiscriminate firing. Resultantly, a eunuch was killed, whereas, another sustained bullet injury. The attackers fled from crime scene.

On getting information, a heavy contingent of police, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Mandra Sub Inspector (SI) Yasir Mehmood, rushed to the crime scene and collected evidences besides recording statement of the eyewitnesses. Deadbody and injured were moved to Rural Health Centre (RHC) for autopsy and medical treatment.

Police including the investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) were busy in investigating murder case.

SHO SI Yasir Mehmood, when contacted, confirmed a transgender was shot dead and another injured by a man namely Sheery. He said Sheery had developed relations with Kangna some one year ago. He said Sheery was also accompanied by his friend Rameez at the time he launched the armed attack.