Share:

Lakki marwat - The district administration has imposed Section 4 of the Land Acquisition Act to acquire 50 kanal land for setting up of a 132 KV Grid Station in Lakki city.

Bannu Division Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai was informed during a visit to the site of the grid station. Local Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb, Assistant Commissioner Nadir Shahzad Khan and Sajjad Hussain and other concerned officials also accompanied him.

Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb told the Divisional Commissioner that the land along Darra Tang Road located in the outskirts of urban locality would be used for the mega power project. He said quarters concerned had been directed to complete the process of payments to landowners.

He said his administration with the help of Tehsil Municipal Administration and Revenue Department had cleared the land of encroachments.

Speaking on the occasion, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai said that setting up of the grid station was an important project in the power sector and it was a gift for the people of Lakki Marwat from the government. He said he would approach higher authorities to launch work on the project without any further delay.

Meanwhile, the Wildlife Department seized 16 red leg partridges from an illegal birds’ carrier on Wanda Banochi Check Post on Monday.

“The birds were being smuggled to Peshawar via Lakki Marwat”, said an official. He said that DFO wildlife Rehmatullah Khan had deployed a special team on the check post near Darra Pezu Town after receiving information about the birds’ smuggling attempt.

The team headed by Range Officer Mir Aslam Khan recovered 16 red leg partridges from a passenger vehicle during search. He said the seized birds were shifted to a quarantine centre at the Wildlife Park and a case had been registered against illegal carrier Amin Gul, a resident of Peshawar, under relevant section of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act.