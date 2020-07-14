Share:

PESHAWAR - The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has notified establishment of the following two dedicated police stations for SNGPL in District Karak.

All expenses of the Police Stations will be borne by the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited. The names of two police stations are Police Station for SNGPL District-I and Police Station for SNGPL District Karak-II.

It was notified by Home and Tribal Affairs Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Similarly, the competent authority on the recommendations of the Provincial Selection Board in its meeting has promoted Bilal Mohyuddin, Senior Public Prosecutor (BS-19) to the post of Regional Director (BS-20) on regular basis with immediate effect. The Officer on promotion will remain on probation for a period of one year.