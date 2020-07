Share:

ISLAMABAD - Indian troops in another ceasefire violation yesterday resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and injured five innocent civilians. A statement issued by the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that five civilians including an 11-year-old girl and a woman got injured due to the Indian firing in Khuiratta Sector along LOC. “The Pakistan Army troops responded effectively and targeted those Indian posts which had initiated the fire,” the statement added.