Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to streamline its Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) and to make it more effective by framing new law and rules for it. In this regard ACE administrative setup will be restructured and other reforms will be introduced to strengthen it on modern lines.

This was decided in a meeting held here on Monday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair to discuss various matters related to the strengthening of the ACE.

Addressing the meeting the Chief Minister termed accountability, merit and transparency as top most priority of his government and said that ACE would be strengthened and fully empowered to have vigilant eyes on corruption and malpractices. He said all available resources would be utilized to this end.

Mahmood Khan reiterated his resolve that anyone found involved in such practices would not be spared and dealt with iron hands.

He directed the authorities concerned that no provision should be kept for any sort of plea bargaining in the new laws and rules of the ACE and realistic timelines should be prescribed in new rules for the timely disposal of inquiries and complaints.

The Chief Minister also directed that besides draft of new Laws and rules, a workable strategy should also be prepared for the administrative restructuring of the ACE within one month time period.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation on the achievements and performance of the ACE and was told that in the year 2016, average ratio of complaints disposal was five per day which had now been increased to twelve per day.

“During the last two years the ACE has disposed of more than 6,000 complaints and more than 2,000 inquiries of various nature whereas ratio of case disposal in the year 2016 was 35 percent which has now been increased to 63 percent,” the meeting was informed. During last two years the ACE had also made recovery of Rs.250 millions.

Regarding reforms introduced in the ACE, the meeting was informed that Biometric attendance system had been introduced in the ACE to ensure cent percent attendance of the staff whereas performance reports of all investigations staff, inspectors and Assistant Directors were being compiled on daily basis. Anti-Corruption Call Centre was also being launched in the near future to facilitate the general public with regard to complaint registration.

The Chief Minister expressed his satisfaction over the overall performance of the ACE and directed the concerned quarters to publish a white paper on the actions and achievements of the ACE.