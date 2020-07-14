Share:

LAHORE - Punjab has released the data and statistics of facilities including treatment, High Dependency Units (HDUs), isolation wards and ventilators available in all hospitals on directives from the Health Minister Punjab Dr Yasmin Rashid here on Wednesday.

As per the latest data released by the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, as many as 54,658 patients have recovered from government hospitals and returned to their homes whereas in the last 24 hours, 3,047 patients have recovered from COVID-19.

Secretary SHME Nabeel Awan has said that 8,213 beds are unoccupied from of 8,902 reserved for COVID-19 patients.

In Lahore’s Govt Hospitals, 2,130 beds are unoccupied out of 2,347 reserved.

He further said that in Punjab Isolation Wards, 5,441 beds are available out of 5,765 reserved for corona patients.

In Isolation Wards of Hospitals in Lahore, 1,565 beds are unoccupied out of 1,633 reserved for COVID-19 patients.

In the High Dependency Units in entire Punjab, 2,214 beds are unoccupied out of 2,545 reserved for corona patients, whereas in HDUs of Lahore’s hospitals, 419 beds are unoccupied out of 508.

He said that in entire Punjab 489 ventilators are available out of 600 reserved whereas in Lahore, 150 ventilators are unoccupied out of 210 reserved for corona patients, the Secretary SHME added.

The Secretary SHME further informed that on directions from the Punjab Health Minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, the facilities are being scaled up for COVID-19 patients across the province.

The treatment to patients is being provided according to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.