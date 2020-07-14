Share:

ISLAMABAD - The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter on Monday censured India for brutalities in held Kashmir.

The APHC-AJK in connection with the Kashmir Martyrs Day organized a conference in Islamabad under the chairmanship of Muhammad Farooq Rahmani to pay tribute to the martyrs of July 13, 1931 who sacrificed their precious lives against the personal rule of Dogro imperialism.

Addressing the seminar, speakers threw light on the tragedy of July 13, 1931 and said the incident was a milestone in the history and all incidents and martyrdoms that had taken place since then for the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir was a continuation of the martyrs’ mission.

They reiterated the commitment to continue struggle for Kashmir liberation till complete success. They said that India was making every effort to weaken the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom but the people would not be frightened by such nefarious tactics. Unjustified arrests, extra-judicial killings and oppression cannot weaken the Kashmiris’ spirit of freedom, but such actions will further strengthen Kashmiris’ commitment to the liberation movement, they added.

The speakers said that lasting peace and prosperity in South Asia could not be established without resolving the lingering Kashmir dispute. They said that Kashmir dispute should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

They strongly condemned the massive human rights violations and the implementation of inhumane black laws in occupied Kashmir.

The participants of the conference unanimously agreed to continue the mission of the martyrs and would render every kind of sacrifice for the Kashmir cause.

On the occasion, prayers were offered for the high ranks of Kashmiri martyrs. Hurriyat leaders Sheikh Abdul Mateen, Shamim Shawl, Abdul Majeed Malik, Syed Yusuf Naseem, Mir Tahir Masood, Saleem Haroon, Hassan al Banna, Syed Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed Butt, Dawood Khan Yousafzai, Haji Muhammad Sultan, Nazeer Ahmad Karnai, Imtiaz Iqbal Wani, Advocate Pervez Ahmed Shah, Javed Iqbal Butt, Sheikh Muhammad Yaqoob, Nisar Mirza, Ishtiaq Hameed, Raja Khadim Hussain and Gulshan Ahmed paid rich tributes to the martyrs of July 13, 1931.