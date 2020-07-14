Share:

Armed police officers take a break on the embankment in Poyang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, July 13, 2020.

With the rising water of Changjiang River about to flow over the embankment near Poyang County, armed police troops came to join the flood control operations that built a 1,500-meter-long and 1.5-meter-high barrier on the embankment.

Liu Yifei, Ma Paishan, Yang Zeyu, Yuan Long, and Zhu Renpeng, who were all born after 2000, have for the first time joined such a flood control battle since they joined the troop.

Almost every day over the past week, they did their utmost to carry and pile sandbags along the embankment while enduring sweltering weather.