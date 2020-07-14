Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer on Monday reviewed arrangements to deal with expected floods in flood-prone districts of Punjab. Presiding over a meeting of all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) through video-link at Rescue Headquarters on Monday, he directed all DEOs to conduct rehearsal of flood contingency plans for ensuring timely preparedness especially in case of urban flooding. He directed the DEOs to ensure mock exercises for testing of motorboats and other related equipment and also organise emergency evacuation drills with reference to COVID-19 emergency as large-scale evacuation would need shelter and camps, where people could ensure social distancing.