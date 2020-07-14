Share:

Equipped burglars denied citizens of cash, cell phones and other resources amid wide day light and gotten away the scene here on Tuesday.

The guilty parties fled the scene with plundered resources some time recently police might reach the scene of the wrongdoing.

Police said that outfitted thieves introduced picket at Kala Khatai Street close Ali Pur Syedan range of Sheikhupura and victimized a few citizens.

The thieves grabbed hundreds of thousands rupees cash, cell phones and other resources from motorcyclists counting Recuperation Officer of Wapda identified as Zakir Hussain.