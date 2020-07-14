Share:

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday allowed the country’s private airline, SereneAir, to operate special repatriation flights to Sharjah from July 15.

The spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that SereneAir has been issued a license to operate three special charted flights to assist stranded Pakistani nationals in Sharjah.

The aviation authority’s air transportation department issued a certificate to the private airline.

The flights will operate from July 15 to July 17, according to a notification.