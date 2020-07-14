Share:

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Tuesday cleared the licences of 18 Pakistani pilots working for Oman's SalamAir after the Arab country's civil aviation requested for the verification and clearance of the Pakistani pilots working in Oman's airline company.

On July 18, the CAA had suspended licences of 34 pilots of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) suspected of holding fake degrees.

The notification issued by the aviation authority had said that the licenses will remain suspended till the inquiry against the pilots has not been completed.

Separately, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had also ordered its member states to bar Pakistani pilots from working.

According to the reports, EASA has asked its member countries for details of Pakistani pilots. The letter sent to the member states by EASA stated that the CAA has revealed irregularities in the issuance of 40% of licences.

Moreover, EASA in its letter recommended member states ‘not to schedule such pilots for operations performed under their TCO consideration’.

The letter stated that this is a matter of concern in the aviation industry. It further stated that complaints have been received about fake licences in contravention of international rules and regulations.