LAHORE - Special meeting of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) held here on Monday deliberated on the SOPs for Eid ul Azha and decided to set up cattle markets outside the cities.

Held under the chairmanship of Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar, the meeting also fixed business hours for cattle markets that would remain open from 6am to 7pm.

It was the first meeting of NCOC in any province which emphasised the need for continued vigilance for compliance on Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs), smart lockdowns and the SOPs devised for Eid ul Azha. NCOC’s National Coordinator Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman, the entire NCOC team, Federal Interior Minister Brig R Ejaz Ahmed Shah, Dr Faisal Sultan, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar, Provincial Law and Health Ministers, Punjab Chief Secretary and IG Punjab attended the meeting. Representatives of other provinces also participated in the meeting through video link.

Issues relating to smart lockdown, coordination among the provinces and enhancing efficiency of provinces against the pandemic came under discussion. The provincial authorities briefed the meeting about the measures taken to control the coronavirus especially on the eve of upcoming Eid.

They also informed the federal authorities about a separate strategy about the hotspot areas and the testing capacity in Punjab. Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar commended the efforts of the Punjab government in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic and improving the health care capacity in the province. The NCOC will also meet in the provincial capitals of other provinces in the coming days.