ISLAMABAD -After over three years, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has yet to complete a project initiated to turn Ataturk Avenue into a dual carriageway.

The construction work on Ataturk Avenue, commonly known as Embassy Road was started in 2017 in previous government but from day first, it is facing delays due to poor planning of the city managers.

The project was first stopped when the Environment Protection Agency (EPA) objected over cutting down more than a hundred trees and the project remained suspended for a year.

Later, the agency allowed CDA to resume work and the authority had set a target to complete it by November 2018 but it found another impediment when the authority went into a dispute with Islamabad Electricity Supply Company (Iesco) over shifting of service lines.

The same dispute was also resolved amicably in July 2019 as both organisations reached an agreement for shifting of service lines falling inside the alignment of road.

Though, at present the road is being used by commuters but the project could not be finished so far even after several months and a final layer of carpeting on the whole avenue, line marking and instalment of signals are yet to be carried out.

When contacted, Director Public Relation CDA Mazhar Hussain informed that the incumbent management is very keen to complete stalled project on priority bases and remaining work on Ataturk Avenue was stopped due to coronavirus pandemic, however, now it has been resumed and same will be completed soon.

He informed further that CDA has started the process for installation of traffic signals on Ataturk Avenue from Khyaban-e-Soharwrdi to Nazim-ud-Din Road and tenders have been flouted — amounting to Rs7,611,449.

Replying to a question regarding change in PC-I of the project, he confirmed that now the project would be expanded till Jinnah Avenue and there is no plan to expand it further at the moment.

The said avenue was originally planned till Ayub Chowk but last year CDA decided to only expand the road up to Jinnah Avenue, after an objection from the Ministry of Climate Change.