ISLAMABAD - A total of 215 Chinese technicians arrived here on Monday by a chartered plane which is the third batch of builders sent by China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC).

According to Gwadar Pro, these technicians were sent for various projects under the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Upon the completion of quarantine, the 215 Chinese technicians will be dispatched to Dasu Hydropower Project, Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Station, Suki Kinari Hydroelectric Project and Mohmand hydroelectric project.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19, various projects are generally facing tight deadlines.

The CGGC sent these technicians to facilitate the construction and make contributions to the timely completion of CPEC, the report added.