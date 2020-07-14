Share:

KARACHI - The Meteorological Department on Monday forecast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of drizzle/light rain at night or morning in the metropolis on Tuesday (today). The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain in the range of 34 to 36 and 28 to 30, respectively, degrees centigrade, with 75 to 85 per cent humidity, during the next 24 hours. Rain or thunderstorm are likely to occur at isolated places in Larkana, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas and Hyderabad Divisions. However Partly cloudy to cloudy & humid condition with chances of drizzle/light rain along the coast in the next 24 hours.