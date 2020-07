Share:

Karachi - National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) in collaboration with the Government of Sindh has inaugurated its 17th ‘Chest Pain Unit’ in Umerkot at Faqir Abdullah Dialysis Center to facilitate patients with chest pain with easy access and free of cost services. Provincial Minister for Information Science and Technology Sindh Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur formally inaugurated the chest pain unit on Sunday.