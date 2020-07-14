Share:

HYDERABAD - Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch Monday asked all deputy commissioners of the division to prepare rain emergency plan before start of expected heavy rainfalls of the current monsoon season so that the people could be protected from any convenience.

The commissioner issued these directives while presiding over an online meeting with the deputy commissioners of Hyderabad division here.

He directed them to ensure cleanliness in their respective districts, carry out desilting of drain lines as well as activation of pumping stations with provision of stand by generators. He also asked the HESCO management to avoid unannounced load shedding and provide dual electric connection to pumping stations from two separate feeders so that the dewatering process could be continued without any hindrance during rainfalls. Besides rain emergency plans, the deputy commissioners briefed him about the efforts being made against COVID-19, Locust swarms attacks, fake domiciles as well as launching of desilting of water channels and drainage lines in their respective districts.

The commissioner asked them to have close coordination with Deputy Director Planning and Development Sanaullah Rind who has been assigned as focal person of the Commissioner’s Office so that all issues could be resolved amicably.

He directed the implementation of standard operating procedures against COVID-19 in letter and spirit and also prepare a comprehensive strategy for launching a polio eradication campaign under present circumstances.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to visit towns and villages of their respective districts and ensure preparation of rainwater disposal system during rainfalls.