170,656 patients have so far recovered from Coronavirus across the country.

According to the latest statistics, 1,979 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 253,604.

These includes 106,622 in Sindh, 87,492 in Punjab, 30,747 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,192 in Balochistan, 14,202 in Islamabad, 1,694 Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,655 in Azad Kashmir.

Meanwhile, 50 patients died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5,320.

21,020 corona tests were carried out during this period.