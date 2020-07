Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Sci­ence and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Monday said the coun­try would have a moon observatory in the federal capital before next Eid, which would reduce the burden on the Ruet-e-Hi­lal Committee regarding the moon-sighting pro­cess. The provinces can replicate this idea and set up their own moon obser­vatories, he said in a MoU signing ceremony related to use of drone technology to eliminate the locusts.