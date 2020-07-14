Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has assisted work on the development of seven hydel control ventures within the province.

Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization said on Tuesday that these ventures are being built in Mansehra, Shangla, Swat, Lower Dir, Chitral and Kurram districts.

The government has set a target to total these ventures by the conclusion of this year. It will create more than four hundred megawatt power other than bringing thousands sections of land of desolate arrive beneath development in these areas.