Share:

The eastern-based Libyan parliament, which supports the Libyan National Army (LNA), has given go-ahead to the Egyptian armed forces to intervene in the Libyan conflict.

In early June, Egypt put forward the Cairo peace initiative, outlining a path for a political settlement in Libya and calling for warring parties to cease fire since 8 June. The proposal was welcomed by the Arab League, Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, but was rejected by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and Turkey.

"We call for joint efforts between the two brotherly nations – Libya and Egypt – in order to defeat the occupier and maintain our common security and stability in our country and region," the statement read.

It added that the parliament "welcomes the words of the Egyptian President, spoken in the presence of representatives of Libyan tribes."

"The Egyptian armed forces have the right to intervene to protect Libyan and Egyptian national security if they see an imminent threat to the security of our two countries," the statement added.

Last week Egyptian armed forces conducted an exercise near Libya's border. The drills, codenamed Resolve 2020, took place in the northwestern district of Qabr Gabis, some 37 miles (60 kilometres) away from the Libyan border.

Turkey Calls on Haftar's Troops to Withdraw From Sirte, Jufra

Units of the Libyan National Army, headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, must withdraw from Sirte and Jufra, and if they fail to do so a military operation against them will be launched, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

"Haftar must withdraw from Sirte and Jufra. We have told this to the Russian side. Military preparations for an operation in Sirte are underway, although we still await some settlement at the negotiating table. But if he does not withdraw, we will show determination", Cavusoglu said, as aired by the TRT broadcaster.

Turkey believes that the crisis in Libya can only be resolved politically, the foreign minister stressed.

"Although the ceasefire is currently maintained, it does not serve the interests of the Libyan government, as it has concerns that Haftar may not be sincere. We believe he is trying to win time and is preparing an attack again. The Libyan government thinks it is necessary to see a road map first, and if the road map contains convenient conditions, then it will agree upon a ceasefire. This is a proper approach", Cavusoglu added.

The North African country is now divided amid a war between the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and Haftar-led Libyan National Army. Turkey has previously provided extensive military support to the GNA after Ankara and Tripoli signed a military cooperation pact. In response, Haftar vowed to oppose the Turkish forces and accused Ankara of meddling in Libyan internal affairs.