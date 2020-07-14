Share:

FAISALABAD - The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) has recovered Rs 220 million from private housing schemes during the last one month.

A spokesperson for the FDA said on Monday that about 600 private schemes were situated in the FDA jurisdiction. Out of those, 118 schemes had been approved whereas cases of 350 were under process for their legalization.

He said that the FDA had also launched a crackdown on unapproved housing colonies. In this connection, advertising offices, illegal constructions and boundary walls of those private colonies were also being demolished which failed to get prior approval and completing code requirements.

Anti-polio drive to start from 20th

A special round of anti-polio campaign will commence in 44 union councils of the district from July 20 (Monday).

A spokesperson for the health department said all arrangements were being completed to start the drive. In this connection, training has also been imparted to health workers for a success of the drive.