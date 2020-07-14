Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Shehryar Afridi on Monday criticized India for massive human rights violations in held Kashmir.

In his message on Kashmir Martyrs Day, Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur paid homage to 22 Kashmiris martyred by the troops of Dogra Maharaja on July 13, 1931 for appearing outside the Central Jail in Srinagar in support of Abdul Qadeer who was charged for propelling people to defy the Dogra Rule.

He said the martyrs had sacrificed their lives for the glory of Islam and the right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

“India has failed badly to break the determination and courage of Kashmiri people and the sun of freedom would rise soon in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The Minister said Pakistan would never step stop supporting the innocent people of Kashmir until the provision of their due rights and freedom.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said, would continue to plead the case of Kashmiris at every international forum as their ambassador and lawyer.

In a separate message Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs Shehryar Afridi on Monday said Pakistan strongly condemned the humiliation of humanity in the held valley by Indian forces and Pakistan’s support for Kashmiris would continue till realization of their destiny right to self-determination

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government had effectively raised and highlighted the Kashmir issue and now it had become an international issue.

Afridi said Indian brutal forces were using pellet guns on the innocent people of Occupied Kashmir in an attempt to suppress their voice of freedom.