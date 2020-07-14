Share:

Islamabad - The Senate, on Monday, rejected a motion to present a bill which aimed at proposing a constitutional amendment to the National Finance Commission Award, which allocates portions of resources for provinces.

The bill was proposed by Senator Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, which gained 17 votes in favour while 25 against it to be tabled before the House.

The ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, its ally Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Balochistan Awami Party voted in favour of the bill.

Pakistan Peoples Party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Jamaat-e-Islami and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl voted against it. Other political parties in the opposition such as Balochistan National party-Mengal and Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, National Party also voted against the tabling it.

Barrister Saif, who presented the motion before the Upper House of the parliament, said that the expenses of the Centre were rising yet its share from the award had decreased.

He said that most of the Centre’s budget went to provinces, adding that provinces should get funds only as per their needs.

Saif emphasised that the NFC Award issue should be discussed in the House and a committee session should be summoned, comprising all the Senators.

“For us also the Constitution is as sacred (as for others)… Why are they scared of discussing the matter?” he said.He said that the Centre wanted a just division of resources so that no one's rights were infringed. He added that under the Award, provinces got more funds than what was assumed.

The Senate Chairman proposed that if the Head of the Senate and the Opposition Leader in the House agreed, the bill could then be tabled before the Senate.

Senator Sherry Rehman slammed the bill, saying that the Parliament was under attack from the treasury benches.“They want to change the relationship between the Centre and provinces quite tactfully,” she said.

Rehman alleged that the government and the ruling party did not realize that provinces were actually running the country.

“Punjab and Sindh exceed the target (when it comes to) tax collection,” she said, adding that the provinces provided salaries to the government as well.

The Senator said that all the political parties and provinces had approved the NFC Award in unison, calling the bill an "attack on the rights of the people and democracy".