Share:

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited the District Headquarter Hospital, Attock and addressed a press conference at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, on Tuesday.

The minister reviewed the status of facilities at the DHQ Hospital and talked to the patients and their families.

Dr Yasmin told that the government was creating a 200-bedded Mother and Child Clinic in Attock.

We are taking all out measures to guarantee the well being and well being of mother and child. Addressing the press conference, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that due to difficult work of our specialists, we are seeing a unfaltering decrease within the number of COVID-19 patients.

She said, in arrange to survey the improvement advance, General Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Division Ajmal Bhatti has come with me.

She said the number of people defeating the virus and recovering from the disease is higher than the number of new infections. Best available treatment is being provided to patients in Punjab public sector hospitals, she added. Health Minister said that we have controlled the transmission of virus despite Lahore emerging as the hot spot.

She said Punjab has improved significantly due to smart lock down and other measures. By 11th June 2020, we had 1,106 patients on ventilators. Even in Attock we are seeing reduction in cases. Along with the healthcare staff, the administration also worked very hard.

She said that keeping in view the spike in corona virus cases due to carelessness by people during the Eid-ul-Fitr days, she urges all people to celebrate the Eid-ul-Azha with simplicity.

We can stop the transmission of the virus by using masks and observing social distancing, she added.